MEDIA ADVISORY: WVU President Gee to deliver State of the University address Oct. 3

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has issued the following media advisory:

WHAT: West Virginia University State of the University address

WHO: President Gordon Gee

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 3, 3 p.m.

WHERE: Fitzsimmons Event Hall, WVU College of Law

NOTES:

UPDATE: A live stream will be available via Zoom. Join the webinar.

https://wvu.zoom.us/j/98948116601

(Editor’s note: A previous advisory included a different link. Please note the change.)

A Q&A session will follow the address. 

The regular monthly meeting of the WVU Faculty Senate  will take place once the address and Q&A session are completed.

MEDIA CONTACT: April Kaull
Executive Director of Communications,
University Relations
304-293-3990; [email protected]

