Media Advisory: WVU President Gee plans summer tour stops July 26-Aug. 1

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has issued the following media advisory:
WHO:
· West Virginia University President Gordon Gee
· Jorge Atiles, dean of Extension and Engagement and director of WVU Extension
· Danny Twilley, assistant vice president of economic, community and asset development for the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative
WHAT: Gee will visit Greenbrier County to meet with members of the Ascend WV cohort; stop in Pocahontas County to engage with Energy Express, learn about the Mon Forest Towns program, meet local entrepreneurs and tour the community garden in Marlinton; meet community leaders, 4-H and FFA youth, WVU Extension faculty and staff for lunch in Union, Monroe County; and deliver keynote remarks to the Charleston Rotary Club in Kanawha County as part of his annual summer tour July 26-Aug. 1.
WHEN and WHERE:
· Tuesday, July 26
* Noon at Hill & Holler Pizza, 970 N. Jefferson Street, Lewisburg
· Wednesday, July 27
* 10 a.m. at Marlinton Elementary, 926A 5th Ave., Marlinton
* 11 a.m. at Greenbrier Bikes, 212 9th Street, Marlinton
· Thursday, July 28
* Noon at the Moco Diner, 375 Main Street, Union
· Monday, Aug. 1
* Noon at the Charleston, Coliseum & Convention Center
ADVANCE MEDIA CONTACT: Shauna Johnson
Director of News Communications
University Relations
304-293-8302; [email protected]
ON-SITE CONTACT: Ann Bailey Berry
Assistant Vice President, Marketing and Outreach
304-376-7740; [email protected]