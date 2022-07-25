Media Advisory: WVU President Gee plans summer tour stops July 26-Aug. 1

WVUToday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has issued the following media advisory:

WHO:

· West Virginia University President Gordon Gee

· Jorge Atiles, dean of Extension and Engagement and director of WVU Extension

· Danny Twilley, assistant vice president of economic, community and asset development for the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative

WHAT: Gee will visit Greenbrier County to meet with members of the Ascend WV cohort; stop in Pocahontas County to engage with Energy Express, learn about the Mon Forest Towns program, meet local entrepreneurs and tour the community garden in Marlinton; meet community leaders, 4-H and FFA youth, WVU Extension faculty and staff for lunch in Union, Monroe County; and deliver keynote remarks to the Charleston Rotary Club in Kanawha County as part of his annual summer tour July 26-Aug. 1.

WHEN and WHERE:

· Tuesday, July 26

* Noon at Hill & Holler Pizza, 970 N. Jefferson Street, Lewisburg

· Wednesday, July 27

* 10 a.m. at Marlinton Elementary, 926A 5th Ave., Marlinton

* 11 a.m. at Greenbrier Bikes, 212 9th Street, Marlinton

· Thursday, July 28

* Noon at the Moco Diner, 375 Main Street, Union

· Monday, Aug. 1

* Noon at the Charleston, Coliseum & Convention Center

