WVPA Sharing

Media Advisory: WVU President Gee plans summer tour stops July 26-Aug. 1

on

More in WVPA Sharing:

WVUToday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has issued the following media advisory:

WHO: 

·      West Virginia University President Gordon Gee

·      Jorge Atiles, dean of Extension and Engagement and director of WVU Extension

·      Danny Twilley, assistant vice president of economic, community and asset development for the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative

WHAT: Gee will visit Greenbrier County to meet with members of the Ascend WV cohort; stop in Pocahontas County to engage with Energy Express, learn about the Mon Forest Towns program, meet local entrepreneurs and tour the community garden in Marlinton; meet community leaders, 4-H and FFA youth, WVU Extension faculty and staff for lunch in Union, Monroe County; and deliver keynote remarks to the Charleston Rotary Club in Kanawha County as part of his annual summer tour July 26-Aug. 1.

WHEN and WHERE:

·      Tuesday, July 26

            *   Noon at Hill & Holler Pizza, 970 N. Jefferson Street, Lewisburg

·      Wednesday, July 27

            *   10 a.m. at Marlinton Elementary, 926A 5th Ave., Marlinton 

            *   11 a.m. at Greenbrier Bikes, 212 9th Street, Marlinton

·      Thursday, July 28

            *   Noon at the Moco Diner, 375 Main Street, Union

·      Monday, Aug. 1

            *   Noon at the Charleston, Coliseum & Convention Center

ADVANCE MEDIA CONTACT: Shauna Johnson
Director of News Communications
University Relations
304-293-8302; [email protected]

ON-SITE CONTACT: Ann Bailey Berry
Assistant Vice President, Marketing and Outreach
304-376-7740; [email protected]  

Comments are closed.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter