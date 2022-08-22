Media Advisory: WVU celebrates grand opening of Reynolds Hall with building’s namesake

WVUToday.wvu.edu

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has issued the following media advisory:

WHAT: West Virginia University will hold a grand opening ceremony to celebrate Reynolds Hall, the futuristic 186,000-square-foot business complex on Morgantown’s Waterfront made possible through the generosity of Bob and Laura Reynolds. The building is the new home of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics and its 3,700 students.

Bob and Laura Reynolds photographed at Blaney House at WVU. November 11, 2019 (J. Alex Wilson)





WHEN: Friday, Aug. 26, 4-6 p.m.



WHERE: Reynolds Hall, 86 Beechurst Avenue, Morgantown



WHO:

• Bob Reynolds, president and CEO, Putnam Investments and benefactor of Reynolds Hall, along with his wife, Laura

• Gordon Gee, president, WVU

• Josh Hall, Milan Puskar Dean, Chambers College

• Cindi Roth, president, WVU Foundation

• Alexsa Ruiz, Management Information Systems major and Chambers College peer ambassador from Weehawken, New Jersey

RUN OF SHOW:

4-4:30 p.m.: A ribbon cutting begins outside in front of Reynolds Hall. Guests will then move inside for comments in the Atrium and Social Stairwell area.

4:30-6 p.m.: An open house features experiential learning labs and student resource spaces. Faculty and staff leaders will be hosting in these spaces to share their vision and student impact.

NOTES: Bob and Laura Reynolds will be available to speak with media members from 2-3:45 p.m. To schedule an interview, either in person or via another method, contact Heather Richardson, [email protected].

PARKING: Parking for media members attending the grand opening will be available in lots adjacent to Reynolds Hall.

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather Richardson

Assistant Dean for Strategic Communications

WVU John Chambers College of Business and Economics

304-293-9625; [email protected]u.edu