Media Advisory: WVSOM to host watch party and interviews in conjunction with White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has issued the following media advisory:

WHEN: Wednesday, September 28, 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

WHAT: WVSOM to host watch party and interviews in conjunction with White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health

WHERE: CLINGMAN CENTER FOR COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT, 400 Lee Street, Lewisburg, WV

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) has played a pivotal role in the planning of this Wednesday’s White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, and one of its leaders is available for media interviews to discuss community-based engagement programs and the addition of culinary medicine to WVSOM’s curriculum.

WVSOM is hosting a watch party to encourage members of the community and the media to learn from presentations and discussions at the White House Conference and is also hosting a 3 p.m. community roundtable on campus to discuss findings, recommendations, and elements of the Conference that might benefit West Virginians and rural medical education.

Many of West Virginia’s extreme challenges in rural areas have to do with food insecurity and diet-related diseases, including heart disease, obesity and diabetes.

Dr. Drema Hill, vice president for community engagement and development at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, has served on the White House Conference Listening Session Panel and will host the watch party in Lewisburg. Dr. Hill worked closely with Dr. Mark Hyman, a presenter at the White House Conference, who leads The Institute for Functional Medicine and is a best-selling author on health and well-being. The community-based programs in West Virginia below were part of a white paper featuring the work of Dr. Hill that was submitted to the White House in preparation for the Conference. It is likely that Dr. Hyman will mention WVSOM’s work at the White House Conference.

The White House Conference will focus on many of the programs West Virginia is employing to combat these challenges.

Dr. Hill has spent her entire career in public health at the state and national levels. Her focus is on linking groups together to make change.

WVSOM is taking this initiative to a higher level by including culinary medicine into its curriculum.

A community roundtable discussion will be led by Dr. Hill at 3 p.m. will follow the watch party.

Dr. Hill is available for live and remote interviews.

For media contact, contact Linda Arnold at 304-553-1200 ([email protected])

