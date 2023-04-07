Media Advisory: West Virginia Manufacturers Association’s Manufacturing and Energy Growth Summit to be held at Oglebay

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) is pleased to announce our upcoming Manufacturing and Energy Growth Summit taking place on May 1-2, 2023 at Oglebay Resort (Wheeling, W.Va.). This annual event brings together industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts from around the world to discuss the latest trends, challenges, opportunities, and intersections of the manufacturing and energy industries.

With a diverse range of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and network opportunities, the Manufacturing and Energy Growth Summit promises to deliver valuable insights and networking opportunities for attendees. This year’s conference theme is focusing on manufacturing, energy, and the environment.

“Our goal with the Summit is to provide a platform for thought-provoking conversations and innovative ideas that shape the future of manufacturing and energy not just in West Virginia, but in the Appalachian region,” says WVMA President Rebecca McPhail. “We believe that the insights and connections gained at the conference will help attendees drive opportunities for industry growth and energy diversity.”

Some of the confirmed speakers for the event include:

• Dr. Brian Anderson, National Energy Technology Laboratory

• Samantha Beers, US Environmental Protection Agency

• Josh Young, American Chemistry Council

Attendees will also have ample opportunities to network with their peers and engage with sponsors and exhibitors. Registration for the conference is open to members and non-members of the WVMA. To learn more about the conference, including sponsorship opportunities and the full schedule, visit www.wvmegs.com.

Media should email [email protected] for conference credentials.

The WVMA is a leading statewide West Virginia trade association dedicated to the retention and growth of the manufacturing industry in West Virginia. Our goal is to lead policy and advocacy efforts for the state’s manufacturers, provide educational resources, and networking opportunities for professionals and supporters of the manufacturing industry.