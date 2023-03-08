Media Advisory: WV Press sharing photos of WVSSAC Girls Basketball Tournament; Effort courtesy of Mister Bee Potato Chips

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association will again be providing newspapers with photos of each basketball game at the WVSSAC Girls and Boys State Basketball tournaments. The effort covers all five days, including Saturday’s championship games.

The photos are being provided as a member service as no charge. At least two photos from each game will be distributed by email and also posted on WVPress.org. The photos will be emailed as soon as possible after the game to the WVPA editors email list and no later than at the end day and evening sessions.

To have photos emailed directly to sports staffers, please send the email addresses to [email protected].

This year’s effort to have photographers at each game is being supported by Mister Bee Potato Chips, the Only Potato Chip Made in West Virginia.

On behalf of the WV Newspaper Industry, the WV Press Association thanks Mary Anne Ketelsen and Rob Graham of Mister Bee for the company’s support of community newspapers and student athletes.

Here are photos galleries with new pictures added daily:

TUESDAY

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Cameron’s Ashlynn Van Tassell (44) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia girls single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Pendleton County’s Avery Townsend (11) goes up for a shot as Cameron’s Ashlee Dobbs (13) defends during the West Virginia girls single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Pendleton County’s Ana Young (5) goes up for a shot as Cameron’s Maci Neely (21) and Ashlyn Van Tassell (44) defend during the West Virginia girls single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Cameron’s Maci Neely (21) goes up for a shot over Pendleton County defender Baylee Beachler (40) during the West Virginia girls single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Charleston.