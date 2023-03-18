Media Advisory: WV Press sharing photos of WVSSAC Boys Basketball Tournament; Effort courtesy of Mister Bee Potato Chips

See daily photo galleries of the boys games

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association will again be providing newspapers with photos of each basketball game at the WVSSAC Boys State Basketball tournaments. The effort covers all five days, including Saturday’s championship games.

The photos are being provided as a member service as no charge. At least two photos from each game will be distributed by email and also posted on WVPress.org. The photos will be emailed as soon as possible after the game to the WVPA editors email list and no later than at the end day and evening sessions.

To have photos emailed directly to sports staffers, please send the email addresses to [email protected].

This year’s effort to have photographers at each game is being supported by Mister Bee Potato Chips, the Only Potato Chip Made in West Virginia.

On behalf of the WV Newspaper Industry, the WV Press Association thanks Mary Anne Ketelsen and Rob Graham of Mister Bee for the company’s support of community newspapers and student athletes.

2023 BOYS STATE CHAMPIONS

CLASS AAAA – MORGANTOWN

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips The Morgantown Mohigans are photographed with the championship trophy after the West Virginia boys AAAA championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston.

CLASS AAA – ?

CLASS AA – ?

CLASS A – JAMES MONROE

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips The James Monroe Mavericks pose for a photograph with the championship trophy after the West Virginia boys single-A championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston.

Here are photos galleries with new pictures added daily:

CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

FAIRMONT SENIOR VS SHADY SPRING

for the WVSSAC Class AAA Boys Basketball Title

CHARLESTON CATHOLIC VS CHAPMANVILLE REGIONAL

for the WVSSAC Class AA Boys Basketball Title

TUCKER COUNTY VS JAMES MONROE

for the WVSSAC Class A Boys Basketball Title

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Tucker County’s Garrett Wilfong (32) goes up for a shot as James Monroe’s Juan Hopkins (30) defends during the West Virginia boys single-A championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips James Monroe’s Eli Allen (12) celebrates after drawing a foul during the West Virginia boys single-A championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips The James Monroe Mavericks celebrate with the state championship trophy after the West Virginia boys single-A championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips James Monroe’s Collin Fox (23) blocks a shot attempt by Tucker County’s Owen Knotts (42) during the West Virginia boys single-A championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips James Monroe’s Josh Burks (0) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys single-A championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Tucker County’s Ethan Rosenau (22) goes up for a shot as James Monroe’s Cooper Ridgeway (10) defends during the West Virginia boys single-A championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips The James Monroe Mavericks pose for a photograph with the championship trophy after the West Virginia boys single-A championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips The Tucker County Mountain Lions pose for a photograph with the runner-up trophy after the West Virginia boys single-A championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston.

PARKERSBURG SOUTH VS MORGANTOWN

for the WVSSAC Class AAAA Boys Basketball Title

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Morgantown’s Brody Davis (22) goes up for a shot as Parkersburg South’s Nathan Plotner (23) defends during the West Virginia boys AAAA championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Parkersburg South’s Cyrus Traugh (1) goes up for a shot as Morgantown’s Cam Danser (1) defends during the West Virginia boys AAAA championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Morgantown’s Cam Danser (1) dunks the ball during the West Virginia boys AAAA championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Morgantown’s Sha-Ron Young (5) puts up a shot over Parkersburg South defender Austin Reeves (0) during the West Virginia boys AAAA championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Parkersburg South’s Aiden Blake (24) goes up for a shot as Morgantown’s Izzy Everett (2) defends during the West Virginia boys AAAA championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Parkersburg South’s Nathan Plotner (23) dunks the ball during the West Virginia boys AAAA championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips The Morgantown Mohigans are photographed with the championship trophy after the West Virginia boys AAAA championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips The Parkersburg South Patriots are photographed with the runner-up trophy after the West Virginia boys AAAA championship game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Charleston.

FRIDAY:

ELKINS VS FAIRMONT SENIOR

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Fairmont Senior’s LaStique Williams (21) goes up for a shot as Elkins’ Brock Holland (31) and Max Jackson (2) defends during the West Virginia boys AAA semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Elkins’ Cory Harper (10) goes up for a shot as Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs (4) defends during the West Virginia boys AAA semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Fairmont Senior’s DeSean Goode (11) and Elkins’ Brock Holland (31) go up for a rebound during the West Virginia boys AAA semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Elkins’ Malachi Watson (24) goes up for a shot as Fairmont Senior’s DeSean Goode (11) defends during the West Virginia boys AAA semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Charleston.

BLUEFIELD VS CHAPMANVILLE REGIONAL

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Bluefield’s Caleb Fuller (4) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys AA semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Chapmanville’s Sal Dean (0) goes up for a shot as Bluefield’s Kam’Ron Gore (0) and Sencere Fields (2) defend during the West Virginia boys AA semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Chapmanville’s Brody Dalton (14) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys AA semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Bluefield’s R.J. Hairston (14) goes up for a shot as Chapmanville’s Zion Blevins (2) defends during the West Virginia boys AA semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Charleston.

SHADY SPRING VS SCOTT

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Scott’s Kadin Clemons (55) goes up for a shot as Shady Spring’s Jaedan Holstein (11) defends during the West Virginia boys AAA semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Shady Spring’s Cam Manns (24) goes up for a shot as Scott’s Isaac Setser (22) and Owen Adkins (33) defends during the West Virginia boys AAA semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Shady Spring’s Ammar Mawell (2) goes up for a shot as Scott’s Jayden Sharps (11) defends during the West Virginia boys AAA semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Scott’s Jayden Sharps (11) goes up for a shot as Shady Spring’s Cole Chapman (5) defends during the West Virginia boys AAA semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Charleston.

CHARLESTON CATHOLIC VS WILLIAMSTOWN

CLAY-BATTELLE VS. JAMES MONROE

TUCKER COUNTY VS TUG VALLEY

THURSDAY:

SCOTT VS HERBERT HOOVER

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Scott’s Isaac Setser (22) goes up for a shot as Herbert Hoover’s Jacob Burns (11) defends during the West Virginia boys AAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Scott’s Reece Carden (13) celebrates after making a three-point shot during the West Virginia boys AAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Herbert Hoover’s Eli Robertson (24) goes up for a shot as Scott’s Jayden Sharps (11) and Kadin Clemons (55) defends during the West Virginia boys AAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Herbert Hoover’s Dane Hatfield (13) goes up for a shot as Scott’s Kadin Clemons (55) defends during the West Virginia boys AAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Charleston.

MORGANTOWN VS HUNTINGTON

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Morgantown’s Sha-Ron Young (5) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys AAAA semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Morgantown’s Brody Davis (22) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys AAAA semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Huntington’s Mikey Johnson (2) puts up a shot over Morgantown defender Marty Johnson (21) during the West Virginia boys AAAA semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Huntington’s Jaylen Motley (3) drives past Morgantown’s Izzy Everett (2) during the West Virginia boys AAAA semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Charleston.

SHADY SPRING VS HAMPSHIRE

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Shady Spring’s Ammar Mawell (2) goes up for a shot as Hampshire’s Easton Shanholtz (1) defends during the West Virginia boys AAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Hampshire’s Easton Shanholtz (1) is fouled by Shady Spring’s Jack Williams (10) during the West Virginia boys AAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Shady Spring’s Braden Chapman (0) goes up for a shot as Hampshire’s Easton Shanholtz (1) and Jenson Fields (2) defend during the West Virginia boys AAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Hampshire’s Jenson Fields (2) drives down the court as Shady Spring’s Cam Manns (24) defends during the West Virginia boys AAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Charleston.

FAIRMONT SENIOR VS NORTH MARION

PARKERSBURG SOUTH VS. JEFFERSON

ELKINS VS RIPLEY

WEDNESDAY

CHARLESTON CATHOLIC VS SOUTH HARRISON

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Charleston Catholic’s Max Wilcox (30) goes up for a shot as South Harrison’s Austin Peck (3) defends during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips South Harrison’s Corey Boulden (5) goes up for a shot as Charleston Catholic’s Zaden Ranson (32) and Jayallen Turner (24) defend during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Charleston Catholic’s Jayallen Turner (24) drives to the basket as South Harrison’s Lucas Elliott (25) defends during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips South Harrison and Charleston Catholic players dive after a loose ball during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston.

TUG VALLEY VS WAHAMA BOYS

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Wahama’s Alex Hardwick (10) goes up for a shot as Tug Valley’s Braydun Ferris (1) defends during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Tug Valley’s Braydun Ferris (1) is fouled on a shot attempt during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Wahama’s Josiah Lloyd (15) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Tug Valley’s Joey Gollihue (10) goes up for a rebound during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston.

WILLIAMSON VS TRINITY CHRISTIAN

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Williamstown’s Louis Goodlow (0) goes up for a shot as Trinity Christian’s Ben Lohmann (1) and Chayce Adams (12) defends during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Williamstown’s Parker Schramm (2) goes up for a shot as Trinity Christian’s Ben Lohmann (1) defends during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Trinity Christian’s Chayce Adams (12) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Trinity Christian’s Ben Lohmann (1) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston.

TUCKER VS EAST HARDY

RAVENSWOOD VS CHAPMANVILLE REGIONAL

WHEELING CENTRAL VS BLUEFIELD

TUESDAY

HUNTINGTON VS SOUTH CHARLESTON

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Huntington’s Mikey Johnson (2) goes up for a shot as South Charleston’s Roman Kellum (11) defends during the West Virginia boys AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips South Charleston’s Bryson Smith (12) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Huntington’s Jaylen Motley (3) goes up for a shot as South Charleston’s Christian Goebel (14) and Nasjaih Jones (3) defend during the West Virginia boys AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips South Charleston’s Roman Kellum (11) blocks Huntington’s Duane Harris (0) during the West Virginia boys AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston.

CAMERON VS JAMES MONROE

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips James Monroe’s Owen Jackson (33) puts up a shot over Cameron defender Colton Winters (24) during the West Virginia boys single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Cameron’s Colson Wichterman (12) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Cameron’s Cole Burkett (11) goes up for a shot as James Monroe’s Eli Allen (12) defends during the West Virginia boys single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips James Monroe’s Eli Allen (12) makes a shot up the middle as Cameron’s Cole Burkett (11) and Lance Hartley (33) defend during the West Virginia boys single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston.

MORGANTOWN VS. BRIDGEPORT

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Bridgeport’s Phoenix Sickles (21) goes up for a shot as Morgantown’s Garrison Kisner (23) defends during the West Virginia boys AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Morgantown’s Sha-Ron Young (5) goes up for a shot as Bridgeport’s Phoenix Sickles (21) defends during the West Virginia boys AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Morgantown’s Garrison Kisner (23) dunks the ball during the West Virginia boys AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Morgantown’s Brody Davis (22) blocks a shot attempt by Bridgeport’s Ashton Curry (24) during the West Virginia boys AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston.

GEORGE WASHINGTON VS JEFFERSON

CLAY-BATTELLE vs. WEBSTER COUNTY

PARKERSBURG SOUTH vs HEDGESVILLE