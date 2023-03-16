Media Advisory: WV Press sharing photos of WVSSAC Boys Basketball Tournament; Effort courtesy of Mister Bee Potato Chips

See daily photo galleries of the boys games

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association will again be providing newspapers with photos of each basketball game at the WVSSAC Boys State Basketball tournaments. The effort covers all five days, including Saturday’s championship games.

The photos are being provided as a member service as no charge. At least two photos from each game will be distributed by email and also posted on WVPress.org. The photos will be emailed as soon as possible after the game to the WVPA editors email list and no later than at the end day and evening sessions.

To have photos emailed directly to sports staffers, please send the email addresses to [email protected].

This year’s effort to have photographers at each game is being supported by Mister Bee Potato Chips, the Only Potato Chip Made in West Virginia.

On behalf of the WV Newspaper Industry, the WV Press Association thanks Mary Anne Ketelsen and Rob Graham of Mister Bee for the company’s support of community newspapers and student athletes.

Here are photos galleries with new pictures added daily:

WEDNESDAY

CHARLESTON CATHOLIC VS SOUTH HARRISON

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Charleston Catholic’s Max Wilcox (30) goes up for a shot as South Harrison’s Austin Peck (3) defends during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips South Harrison’s Corey Boulden (5) goes up for a shot as Charleston Catholic’s Zaden Ranson (32) and Jayallen Turner (24) defend during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Charleston Catholic’s Jayallen Turner (24) drives to the basket as South Harrison’s Lucas Elliott (25) defends during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips South Harrison and Charleston Catholic players dive after a loose ball during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston.

TUG VALLEY VS WAHAMA BOYS

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Wahama’s Alex Hardwick (10) goes up for a shot as Tug Valley’s Braydun Ferris (1) defends during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Tug Valley’s Braydun Ferris (1) is fouled on a shot attempt during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Wahama’s Josiah Lloyd (15) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Tug Valley’s Joey Gollihue (10) goes up for a rebound during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston.

WILLIAMSON VS TRINITY CHRISTIAN

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Williamstown’s Louis Goodlow (0) goes up for a shot as Trinity Christian’s Ben Lohmann (1) and Chayce Adams (12) defends during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Williamstown’s Parker Schramm (2) goes up for a shot as Trinity Christian’s Ben Lohmann (1) defends during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Trinity Christian’s Chayce Adams (12) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Trinity Christian’s Ben Lohmann (1) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Charleston.

TUESDAY

HUNTINGTON VS SOUTH CHARLESTON

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Huntington’s Mikey Johnson (2) goes up for a shot as South Charleston’s Roman Kellum (11) defends during the West Virginia boys AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips South Charleston’s Bryson Smith (12) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Huntington’s Jaylen Motley (3) goes up for a shot as South Charleston’s Christian Goebel (14) and Nasjaih Jones (3) defend during the West Virginia boys AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips South Charleston’s Roman Kellum (11) blocks Huntington’s Duane Harris (0) during the West Virginia boys AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston.

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips James Monroe’s Owen Jackson (33) puts up a shot over Cameron defender Colton Winters (24) during the West Virginia boys single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Cameron’s Colson Wichterman (12) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Cameron’s Cole Burkett (11) goes up for a shot as James Monroe’s Eli Allen (12) defends during the West Virginia boys single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips James Monroe’s Eli Allen (12) makes a shot up the middle as Cameron’s Cole Burkett (11) and Lance Hartley (33) defend during the West Virginia boys single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston.

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Bridgeport’s Phoenix Sickles (21) goes up for a shot as Morgantown’s Garrison Kisner (23) defends during the West Virginia boys AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Morgantown’s Sha-Ron Young (5) goes up for a shot as Bridgeport’s Phoenix Sickles (21) defends during the West Virginia boys AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Morgantown’s Garrison Kisner (23) dunks the ball during the West Virginia boys AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Morgantown’s Brody Davis (22) blocks a shot attempt by Bridgeport’s Ashton Curry (24) during the West Virginia boys AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Charleston.

