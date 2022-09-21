Media Advisory: WV Auditor sets announcement on transparency for Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. in Morgantown

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Auditor’s office has issued the following media advisory for an event happening Thursday Sept. 29.

WHAT: Auditor JB McCuskey joins several others to celebrate a major milestone in the Auditor’s efforts to make West Virginia the most transparent state in the country.

WHEN: Thursday September 29

4 pm – 5:30 pm

WHERE: Waterfront Hotel Conference Room

2 Waterfront Place, Morgantown, WV

WHO: WV State Auditor JB McCuskey

OpenGov CEO Zac Bookman

Monongalia County Commissioner Sean Sikora

Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom

Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler

Summers County Commissioner Ted Kula

Jefferson County Commissioner Tricia Jackson

Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco

Elkins City Treasurer Tracy Judy

Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce

Event link here to register: http://go.opengov.com/LE-2022-09-West-Virginia_LP-Registration.html

Direct questions to Kallie Cart:

Kallie Cart

Deputy Chief of Staff

WV State Auditor’s Office

State Capitol – Building 1, Suite W-100

1900 Kanawha Blvd., East

Charleston, WV 25305

Cell: 304-545-3472

Phone: 304-558-2251 ext 2010

Fax: 304-558-5200