Media Advisory: WV Auditor sets announcement on transparency for Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. in Morgantown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Auditor’s office has issued the following media advisory for an event happening Thursday Sept. 29.
WHAT: Auditor JB McCuskey joins several others to celebrate a major milestone in the Auditor’s efforts to make West Virginia the most transparent state in the country.
WHEN: Thursday September 29
4 pm – 5:30 pm
WHERE: Waterfront Hotel Conference Room
2 Waterfront Place, Morgantown, WV
WHO: WV State Auditor JB McCuskey
OpenGov CEO Zac Bookman
Monongalia County Commissioner Sean Sikora
Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom
Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler
Summers County Commissioner Ted Kula
Jefferson County Commissioner Tricia Jackson
Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco
Elkins City Treasurer Tracy Judy
Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce
Event link here to register: http://go.opengov.com/LE-2022-09-West-Virginia_LP-Registration.html
Direct questions to Kallie Cart:
Kallie Cart
Deputy Chief of Staff
WV State Auditor’s Office
State Capitol – Building 1, Suite W-100
1900 Kanawha Blvd., East
Charleston, WV 25305
Cell: 304-545-3472
Phone: 304-558-2251 ext 2010
Fax: 304-558-5200