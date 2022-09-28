Media Advisory: WV Attorneys ‘Get the Scoop on Mission WV’ featured at Capstone Event

Special guests from the WV Supreme Court of Appeals included in program at Capitol Market in Charleston on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The WV State Bar Board of Governors and Young Lawyers Section have issued the following media advisory:

The WV State Bar Board of Governors (BOG) and Young Lawyers Section (YLS) will host “Get the Scoop on Mission WV” with special guests from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals at Capitol Market in Charleston on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

The event caps off a campaign to raise awareness and funds for Mission WV, a nonprofit that works to normalize childhood experiences for youth in foster and kinship care in WV.

Throughout September, the WV State Bar BOG and YLS have asked law firms and attorneys to contribute to a fundraising campaign for Mission WV by spreading the word and making donations for specific items to be provided to children in the state’s foster and kinship care system and the families caring for them. To conclude the project, the groups will host an ice cream social with refreshments from Ellen’s Ice Cream, The Wine Shop and 1010 Bridge on Thursday.

“The event is for all lawyers and legal professionals interested in the service project,” according to BOG member Gerald Titus of Spilman Thomas & Battle. “Through the generosity of our event sponsors, Moses Auto Group, Capitol Market, Ellen’s Ice Cream, The Wine Shop, 1010 Bridge and TOPDOG Legal Marketing, there is no charge to attend this event, which is not a fundraiser but an informational event to raise awareness about the needs of the more than 6,500 West Virginia children in foster and kinship care.”

Learn more or donate at www.missionwv.org/wv-lawyer-foster-kinship-program-donation.

About Mission WV: Mission WV is leading a statewide effort to promote positive futures for all kids in West Virginia by providing support for those interested in foster care or kinship care to understand the system, find a placement agency, and prepare to make a meaningful difference in the life of a child.

Contact:

Kylee Hassan

Mission WV

168 Midland Trail, Suite 1

Hurricane, WV 25526

304-562-0723

[email protected]