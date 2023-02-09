Media Advisory: West Virginians for Life’s Pro-Life Rally scheduled for noon on Monday at State Capitol

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginians for Life (WVFL) has issued the following media advisory:

Who: West Virginians for Life

What: Pro-life Rally

When: Monday, February 13, 12:00 Noon

Where: State Capitol (outdoors on north steps/bell side), Charleston

Supporters of West Virginians for Life (WVFL) will gather at the Capitol on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for annual Pro-Life Rally Day. The main event is a rally at noon in the lower rotunda.

Confirmed speakers are Secretary of State Mac Warner and State Treasurer Riley Moore. WVFL is advocating support for The Women’s Right to Know Act (SB 552) and The Support for Mothers and Babies Act (HB 2002). Pro-life legislators will be encouraged to say a few words to the crowd.

National Right to Life Political Director Karen Cross and WVFL President Wanda Franz, Ph.D. will also speak. Father Ondeck from Saint Patrick’s in Weston will give the invocation, while Pastor Tom Price of Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle in Dunbar will pronounce the benediction.

Other highlights include special music from Pastor Joey McCutcheon and Frank Tettenburn, and the annual Prayer Processional immediately following the Rally, in which walkers will carry crosses. For more information, call 304-594-9845.

West Virginians for Life will be celebrating successful passage of the Unborn Child Protection Act last fall, which now protects the vast majority of women and babies from abortion.

Sponsors and supporters of pro-life legislation may be present to answer your questions. WVFL Legislative Coordinator Karen Cross will be available for interviews as well as WVFL President Wanda Franz, Ph.D.

West Virginians for Life, the state affiliate of the National Right to Life Committee, is the state’s largest pro-life group with more than 30 local chapters. West Virginians for Life works through legislation, education, and political action to protect those threatened by abortion, infanticide, and euthanasia.