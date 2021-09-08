Media Advisory: West Virginia Senate Democrats to address a potential special session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate Democrats have issued the following media advisory:

Senate Democrats, meeting virtually in light of record high COVID-19 infection rates, will address the press and public about a potential Special Session to ban common-sense virus mitigation techniques. Senators Stephen Baldwin, D- Greenbrier, Rich Lindsay, D-Kanawha, and Dr. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, will be part of this press conference.

WHEN: Thursday, September 9th at 2:00 p.m.

