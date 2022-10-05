Media Advisory: West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to host Oct. 12 celebration at Parkersburg Country Club

Event marks founding of WVSOM

WV Press Release Service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), the state’s largest medical school, has issued the following media advisory:

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), the state’s largest medical school, which has a location at 2803 Murdoch Ave., in Parkersburg, W.Va., would like to invite you to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our founding.

What : WVSOM Central West Region 50th anniversary reception

When : Wednesday, Oct. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where : Parkersburg Country Club, 4910 River Road, Vienna, WV

The event will include a presentation by WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., who will discuss the medical school’s accomplishments, its economic impact and the number of graduates who practice in the Central West region. Dr. Nemitz is also available for interviews.

WVSOM has locations in Lewisburg, Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Bridgeport, Wheeling and Martinsburg, W.Va.

CONTACT: Tiffany Wright at 304-793-6569 or Ken Bays at 304-793-6845

[email protected] or [email protected]

WVSOM Marketing & Communications Office