Media Advisory: West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to host 50th Anniversary Reception in Weston on Aug. 29

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has issued the following media advisory:

WVSOM, the state’s largest medical school, which has a location in Bridgeport, W.Va., would like to invite you to attend and cover the 50th anniversary of our founding.

What : WVSOM Central East Region 50th anniversary reception

When : Monday, Aug. 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where : Lambert’s Winery, 190 Vineyard Drive, Weston, W.Va.

The event will include a presentation by WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., who will discuss the medical school’s accomplishments and its economic impact in the central east portion of the state. Dr. Nemitz is also available for interviews.

Currently, 121 WVSOM graduates practice in areas located within the Central East Region of the school’s Statewide Campus.

In addition to its Bridgeport location, WVSOM also has locations in Lewisburg, Charleston, Wheeling, Huntington, Parkersburg and Martinsburg, W.Va.

Media contacts: Tiffany Wright at 304-793-6569 ([email protected])

or Ken Bays at 304-793-6845 ([email protected]), marketing & communications office

– WVSOM is a national leader in educating osteopathic physicians for primary care medicine in rural areas. Visit WVSOM online at www.wvsom.edu.