Media Advisory: West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to host 50th Anniversary reception in Huntington on July 13

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), the state’s largest medical school, which has a location at St. Mary’s Medical Center, 2900 1st Ave., in Huntington, would like to invite you to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our founding.

What : WVSOM Huntington Region 50th anniversary reception

When : 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 13

Where : The Frederick, 940 4th Ave., Huntington, WV

The event will include a presentation by WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., who will discuss the medical school’s accomplishments, the school’s economic impact in the southwestern portion of the state and the number of graduates who practice in the region. Dr. Nemitz is also available for interviews.

In addition to its Huntington location, WVSOM also has base sites in Lewisburg, Charleston, Wheeling, Martinsburg, Parkersburg and Bridgeport, W.Va.

WVSOM is a national leader in educating osteopathic physicians for primary care medicine in rural areas. Visit WVSOM online at www.wvsom.edu.

CONTACT: Linda Arnold at 304-553-1200

[email protected]

Marketing & Communications Office