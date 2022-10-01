Media Advisory: West Virginia Association of Counties invites media to Oct. 4 panel discussion on Amendment 2

WVAofC’s fall board meeting set for Oct. 2-4 at Stonewall Resort

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Association of Counties has issue the following media advisory:

MEDIA ADVISORY: West Virginia Association of Counties holds their Fall Board Meeting Oct. 2-4, 2022 at Stonewall Resort.

WHO: West Virginia Association of Counties and Guest Speakers

WHAT: WV County officials will set their legislative agenda for the 2023 WV Legislative Session, promoting issues of the foremost need to West Virginia counties.

On Tuesday at 10 a.m., the media is welcome to attend a panel discussion on Amendment 2, the “Property Tax Modernization Amendment” that will be before WV voters on the November 8, 2022 ballot. The Association has taken a stance opposing Amendment 2, citing the loss of authority controlling over $500 million that will become the responsibility of the legislature.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Stonewall Resort

940 Resort Dr, Roanoke, WV 26447

For more information contact:

Jonathan Adler 304-549-0504 Maddie Alqutub 304-419-7300