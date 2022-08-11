Media Advisory: West Virginia American Water announces completion of $25 million upgrade to Kanawha Valley water treatment plant

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia American Water has issued the following media advisory:

WHAT: West Virginia American Water will announce the completion of a $25 million upgrade to its Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant in Charleston. The treatment plant, which serves approximately 85,000 customers in parts of Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Logan, Lincoln, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Roane, Jackson, and Mason counties, now provides ultra-violet (UV) disinfection and utilizes sodium hypochlorite in lieu of gaseous chlorine.

**Light refreshments will be available.**

WHO: Robert Burton, President, West Virginia American Water

Michael Raymo, Director of Engineering, West Virginia American Water

Elected officials and distinguished guests

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 16 | 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHERE: Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant

Intersection of Smith and Court Streets (directly across from 1 United Way Square)

Upon entering the drive, please proceed through the second gate on the left.

INTERVIEWS: Robert Burton, President, West Virginia American Water

Michael Raymo, Director of Engineering, West Virginia American Water

Elected officials

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Hannah, Sr. Manager, Government & External Affairs

West Virginia American Water

[email protected]

(304) 380-8455