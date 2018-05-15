Media Advisory: W.Va. Secretary of State Warner to present Jennings Randolph awards to high schools this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner will present the Jennings Randolph Award to area high schools in Mingo, Logan, Boone, and Fayette counties this week.

The following awards are being presented today, Tuesday, May 15:

— The Jennings Randolph Voter Registration Honoree certificate will be presented to the Cabell County Career Technology Center at noon. The school is located at 1035 Norway Avenue <https://maps.google.com/?q=1035+Norway+Avenue&entry=gmail&source=g> in Huntington.

—The Jennings Randolph Award will be presented to Mingo Central High School at 6:30 p.m. The school is located at 1000 King Coal Highway <https://maps.google.com/?q=1000+King+Coal+Highway&entry=gmail&source=g> in Delbarton.

The following Jennings Randolph Awards will be presented on Wednesday, May 16:

—The Jennings Randolph Award will be presented to Van Jr. Sr. High School at 10:25 a.m. The school is located at 100 Bulldog Boulevard in Van.

—The Jennings Randolph Award will be presented to Chapmanville High School at 12:45 p.m. The school is located at 200 Vance Street <https://maps.google.com/?q=200+Vance+Street&entry=gmail&source=g> in Chapmanville.

—The Jennings Randolph Award will be presented to Logan High School at 2 p.m. The school is located at 1 Wildcat Way in Logan.

The following Jennings Randolph Awards will be presented on Thursday, May 17:

—The Jennings Randolph Award will be presented to Meadow Bridge High School at 9 a.m. The school is located at 2725 Main Street <https://maps.google.com/?q=2725+Main+Street&entry=gmail&source=g> in Meadow Bridge.

—The Jennings Randolph Award will be presented to Midland Trail High School at 10:30 a.m. The school is located at 26719 Midland Trail <https://maps.google.com/?q=26719+Midland+Trail&entry=gmail&source=g> in Hico.

—The Jennings Randolph Award will be presented to Fayetteville High School at 11:45 a.m. The school is located at 515 West Maple Ave <https://maps.google.com/?q=515+West+Maple+Ave&entry=gmail&source=g> in Fayetteville.

A “Jennings Randolph School” is a designation given to a high school that is successful in registering 100 percent of its eligible seniors during the school year. The award is named for the late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph from Harrison County, the father of the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which gave adults age 18 through 20 the right to vote.

To arrange for interviews, contact Deputy Chief of Staff/Communications Director Mike Queen.