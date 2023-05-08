Media Advisory: W.Va. Legislature visiting Huntington region and Marshall University for interim meetings

Marshall President Brad D. Smith to present ‘Strategic Roadmap to Prosperity — Marshall’s Next Chapter on Economic Development and Health Care’

The West Virginia Legislature is visiting the Huntington region and Marshall University through Tuesday for interim committee meetings. The meetings are part of the Legislature’s monthly interim sessions scheduled around the state.

On the agenda for today, Monday, May 8, is a group luncheon at Marshall’s Memorial Student Center featuring Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, who will present “Strategic Roadmap to Prosperity — Marshall’s Next Chapter on Economic Development and Health Care.”

The three-day series of events will include official meetings on dozens of topics, as well as excursions to area businesses, hospitals and other locations.

WHO: West Virginia Legislature

WHAT: Interim Committee Meetings

WHEN: Sunday, May 7- Tuesday, May 9

WHERE: Marshall University; various locations

The full list of committee meetings is available here.