Media Advisory: W.Va. Legislature to visit Huntington region and Marshall University for interim meetings May 7-9

Marshall President Brad D. Smith to present ‘Strategic Roadmap to Prosperity — Marshall’s Next Chapter on Economic Development and Health Care’

The West Virginia Legislature will visit the Huntington region and Marshall University Sunday, May 7, through Tuesday, May 9, for interim committee meetings. The meetings are part of the Legislature’s monthly interim sessions scheduled around the state.

The three-day series of events will include official meetings on dozens of topics, as well as excursions to area businesses, hospitals and other locations.

On the agenda for Monday, May 8, is a group luncheon at Marshall’s Memorial Student Center featuring Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, who will present “Strategic Roadmap to Prosperity — Marshall’s Next Chapter on Economic Development and Health Care.”

Media members are invited to attend all public sessions, but are especially encouraged to cover the group luncheon at 12:30 p.m., Monday, May 8, in the Don Morris Room, Memorial Student Center followed by a walking excursion along the 4th Avenue Innovation District.

WHO: West Virginia Legislature

WHAT: Interim Committee Meetings

WHEN: Sunday, May 7- Tuesday, May 9

WHERE: Marshall University; various locations

The full list of committee meetings is available here.