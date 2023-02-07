Media Advisory: Virtual Open House to be held Feb. 13 for WVU Bachelor of Science in Nursing program

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University School of Nursing is hosting a spring 2023 Virtual Open House for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. (EST). This event will feature information for our Morgantown, Beckley, and Keyser campuses.

During the event, attendees can hear from a panel of guests, including Dean Tara Hulsey, School of Nursing faculty and staff and SON Student Ambassadors — all of whom will provide insight into the program, answer questions, and address concerns.

The Virtual Open House is geared toward juniors and seniors, but anyone is invited to attend. Specifically, attendees can learn about first-time freshman program entrance requirements, receive an in depth overview of the nursing curriculum from BSN Director Joanne Watson, and experience a virtual STEPS (simulation lab) tour.

“If you’re interested in a career in nursing, I encourage you to attend this session,” said Recruitment Specialist Phillip Engelkemier. “This will be a great opportunity to hear about the program directly from our students, faculty and administration.”

Register for the event online, or for more information, email [email protected].