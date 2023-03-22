Media Advisory: ‘The Sky’s the Limit’ EDTalks program set for March 30 at West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s Bill Noe Flight School

All media invited to The Education Alliance-hosted EDTalks aviation industry program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Education Alliance has issued the following media advisory:

The Education Alliance is hosting “The Sky’s the Limit EDTalks” program focusing on the growing aviation industry in West Virginia. The day will feature two distinguished speakers: Education Alliance Board Member and 2023 W.Va. State Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols and Marshall University’s Chief Aviation Officer – and flight school namesake – Bill Noe. Attendees to the event will have the opportunity to interact with both Nichols and Noe, as well as tour the facilities at the Bill Noe Flight School.

All media is invited to attend and, if possible, are asked to register.

The event, which begins at 11:30 a.m., is free to attend and open to the public. Registration for the event is required and may be completed by visiting educationalliance.org, or the event page. Attendees are encouraged to register early, as space is limited. Lunch will be provided to all registered attendees.

Who: The Education Alliance

What: The Sky’s the Limit EDTalks program at West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s Bill Noe Flight School

When: Thursday, March 30 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s Bill Noe Flight School

