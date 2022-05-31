Media Advisory: Press Conference for ‘The GameChanger Initiative’ set for the The Greenbrier Resort at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, and Country Music star Brad Paisley to discuss the progress of The GameChanger Initiative

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Representatives of the The GameChanger Initiative have issued the following media advisory:

The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs will be the site of a press conference to discuss the continued progress of The GameChanger Initiative at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The press conference will be held in conjunction with the Second Annual GameChanger Golf Classic to assist with Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Education in West Virginia Schools.

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, and Country Music star Brad Paisley will discuss the progress of The GameChanger Initiative. The GameChanger, student-powered opioid and substance misuse prevention curriculum, will be introduced in West Virginia schools in the fall of 2022.

Who: Senator Joe Manchin; Senator Shelley Moore Capito; Country Musician Brad Paisley.

What: Discussing the progress of the GameChanger Initiative and its partnerships with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and The United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

When: 5:3- p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Where: The Chesapeake Bay, located across the hall from the Chesapeake Room at the Greenbrier Resort.

GameChanger is a student-powered, substance misuse prevention movement focusing on building school environments that curb student drug use by implementing, monitoring, and sustaining GameChanger student peer leadership programs while empowering youth to make healthy choices as they prepare to be our leaders of tomorrow.

Learn more about GameChanger here,

www.gamechangerUSA.org

Contact Information:

Joe Boczek, [email protected] (304) 288-5924