Media Advisory: Smashing pumpkins expected during return of WVU Pumpkin Drop on Friday

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources has issued the following media advisory:

After a two-year hiatus, West Virginia University’s Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources hosts students and teachers for the 33rd Pumpkin Drop.

WHAT: Hundreds of elementary, middle and high school teams, and their teachers from across the state and region, are expected to attend the Pumpkin Drop, an annual competition that aims to teach engineering concepts to students by having them design enclosures with the ability to protect pumpkins from damage when dropped 11 stories off the roof of the Engineering Sciences Building.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: In front of the Engineering Sciences Building, WVU Evansdale Campus, Morgantown

ADDITIONAL ACTIVITIES:

Engineering Student Organizations Expo

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Student groups, such as Formula, Baja, EcoCar and more will be onsite to showcase their projects.

STEM Zone

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Student organizations will provide hands-on activities for attendees.

Pumpkin Drop T-Shirt Sale

9 a.m.

Sponsored by Ronald McDonald House

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: The top prize of $100 will be awarded to the school whose team is able to land their intact pumpkin closest to the center of the target. Second prize is $50. The third-place finisher receives $25.

NOTES: Proceeds from the annual event, which is sponsored by the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and WVU’s student chapter of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, are donated to Ronald McDonald House Morgantown.

-WVU-

bf/10/24/22

MEDIA CONTACT: Brittany Furbee

Communications Specialist

Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources

304-839-7018; [email protected]