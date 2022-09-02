Media Advisory: Ribbon cutting, program, press conference set for Sept. 7 to announce the opening of a traveling exhibit — Drugs: Costs and Consequences

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – WV GameChanger has issued the following media advisory:

The Grand Hall of the West Virginia Cultural Center will be the site of a ribbon cutting, program and press conference to announce the opening of a traveling exhibit — Drugs: Costs and Consequences. This exhibit is a collaborative effort between GameChanger, The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and DEA Educational Foundation.

What: Program including a message from Governor and GameChanger Head Coach Jim Justice, Ribbon Cutting, Guided Tours and Reception with Food and Beverages

Who: GameChanger Executive Director, Joe Boczek will join DEA Senior Advisor to the Administrator

for DEA Business Operations, Christopher D Nielsen, DEA Special Agent in Charge Louisville Division Todd Scott, DEA Educational Foundation Program Coordinator Colleen Whelan and SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) Deputy Director Christopher O’Connell for the Ribbon Cutting and Opening of the DEA’s All New and Highly Acclaimed Traveling Exhibit Drugs: Costs and Consequences.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 P.M.

Where: The Great Hall inside the West Virginia Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd East, Charleston, WV

About GameChanger: GameChanger is a student-powered, substance misuse prevention movement focusing on building school environments that curb drug use by implementing, monitoring, and sustaining GameChanger student peer leadership programs while empowering youth to make healthy choices as they prepare to be our leaders of tomorrow.

Learn more about GameChanger at www.gamechangerusa.org

Contact Information:

Joe Boczek, [email protected] (304) 288-5924

Bill Hogan, Image Associates, LLC [email protected] (304) 546-2583