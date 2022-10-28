Media Advisory: Protect Our Care West Virginia to discuss open enrollment and lower health care costs on Nov. 1

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Tuesday, health care advocates will join Protect Our Care West Virginia to discuss how the Inflation Reduction Act will keep health care costs low for West Virginians enrolling in ACA marketplace plans this year.

With Open Enrollment for 2023 Marketplace plans starting on Nov. 1, advocates will also provide West Virginians with the resources they need to enroll in quality, affordable coverage.

The Inflation Reduction Act is historic legislation that reduces health care premiums for 13 million families purchasing coverage on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces. On average, families will save thousands of dollars a year on health care, giving them much-needed breathing room to pay for other essentials like rent, groceries, and gas. These savings are a game-changer for West Virginians— saving an average middle class family of four in West Virginia $18,651 on their yearly premiums. After years of battling high healthcare costs, this year West Virginians will save on quality, affordable health plans.

WHO: Dr. Ron Stollings, state senator

Dr. Jessica Ice, West Virginians for Affordable Health Care

Jeremy Smith, ACA Navigator

Lynette Maselli, Protect Our Care WV

WHAT: Virtual Press Conference

WHEN: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:00pm



WHERE: Register to join the Zoom event (Registration required)