Media Advisory: Protect Our Care Bus Tour to stop in West Virginia, visiting Morgantown on Oct. 7

Care Force One to travel to more than 20 states starting in October

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As President Joe Biden is set to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House today, Protect Our Care is announcing updates to its fourth nationwide bus tour, Lower Costs, Better Care: Help is on the Way. From Maine to Nevada, elected officials, storytellers, and health care advocates will celebrate The Inflation Reduction Act’s measures to drive down health care costs and to let Americans know how and when they can access these new benefits. Kicking off on October 3, Care Force One will roll into districts across the country, including in West Virginia, for events to educate Americans about how the bill could save them thousands of dollars a year on health care. Over five weeks, Care Force One will travel to more than 20 states, make more than 40 stops, and travel nearly 12,000 miles.

“Care Force One will crisscross the nation this fall with one message: Thanks to President Biden and Democrats in Congress, help is on the way,” said Protect Our Care Executive Director Brad Woodhouse. “President Biden and Democratic lawmakers took on unified Republican opposition and Big Pharma’s lobbying power to deliver lower premiums and prescription drug costs for millions of Americans. Throughout the tour, people from all walks of life will share what this bill means to them and their families. Between saving seniors thousands on their prescriptions and lowering monthly premium costs for working families, this bill stands to help millions afford lifesaving health care.”

The “Lower Costs, Better Care” five-week tour will promote the work of lawmakers who fought tirelessly to pass this historic bill and hold Republicans accountable for rejecting measures to lower costs for the American people. Lawmakers have long promised to lower health costs and rein in high drug prices — but President Biden and Democrats actually got the job done.

The Inflation Reduction Act will lower costs and improve health care for millions of Americans, with help on the way in just a matter of months. The legislation will lower premiums for 13 million Americans and drive down prescription drug prices by giving Medicare the power to negotiate, capping seniors’ out-of-pocket drug costs at $2,000 per year, limiting insulin copays, and stopping many of Big Pharma’s egregious price hikes. Decades in the making, this bill will help lower costs for millions of working families and seniors, and it will address the deep racial inequities in our health care system. Read more about The Inflation Reduction Act’s health care provisions here.

Help Is On The Way – The Inflation Reduction Act By the Numbers

13 million Americans will save on their health insurance premiums starting in 2023, saving an average of $2,400 per family.

Americans will save on their health insurance premiums starting in 2023, saving an average of $2,400 per family. 49 million Medicare beneficiaries will no longer face Big Pharma’s outrageous price hikes that outpace inflation beginning in 2023.

Medicare beneficiaries will no longer face Big Pharma’s outrageous price hikes that outpace inflation beginning in 2023. $35 insulin copays for Medicare beneficiaries beginning in 2023.

for Medicare beneficiaries beginning in 2023. 49 million Medicare Part D beneficiaries will have out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs capped at $2,000 per year beginning in 2025.

Medicare Part D beneficiaries will have out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs capped at $2,000 per year beginning in 2025. 80 of the most expensive prescription drugs will have lower prices because of Medicare negotiations by 2030.

Protect Our Care’s Care Force One will make stops in:

Bangor, Maine on Monday, October 3, 2022

Laconia, New Hampshire on Monday, October 3, 2022

Concord, New Hampshire on Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Hartford, Connecticut on Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Allentown, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Scranton, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

New Jersey on Thursday, October 6, 2022

Harrisburg/Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Friday, October 7, 2022

Morgantown, West Virginia on Friday, October 7, 2022

Cincinnati, Ohio on Monday, October 10, 2022

Cleveland, Ohio on Monday, October 10, 2022

Flint, Michigan on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Lansing, Michigan on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Green Bay, Wisconsin on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Thursday, October 13, 2022

St. Paul, Minnesota on Thursday, October 13, 2022

Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, October 14, 2022

Kansas City, Missouri on Friday, October 14, 2022

Reno, Nevada on Monday, October 17, 2022

Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Flagstaff, Arizona on Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Albuquerque, New Mexico on Thursday, October 20, 2022

Pueblo / Colorado Springs, Colorado on Thursday, October 20, 2022

Denver, Colorado on Friday, October 21, 2022

Richmond, Virginia on Monday, October 24, 2022

Raleigh, North Carolina on Monday, October 24, 2022

Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Augusta, Georgia on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Savannah, Georgia on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Orlando, Florida on Thursday, October 27, 2022

Tampa, Florida on Thursday, October 27, 2022

Miami, Florida on Friday, October 28, 2022

TBA: October 31-November 4, 2022