Media Advisory: Press invited to cover Communities of Healing Gathering

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Communities of Healing has issued the following media advisory:

Media are invited to cover new developments and progress of the Communities of Healing (COH) recovery to work model being administered throughout southern West Virginia.

The COH Spring Gathering will be held Monday, March 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Fruits of Labor, 313 Neville Street, Beckley, W.Va.

Cohort business participants (past and current), grant partners, community supporters, and existing companies that are hiring workers in recovery will be participating.

The seventh Gathering since inception of the Communities of Healing program will kick off the new Investment Lab training and participants will be announced.

Full details of the in-person and virtual event can be found at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-2023-gathering-virtual-and-in-person-tickets-519676976827

Join all or part of the Gathering in person or virtually, and see the progress being made.