Media Advisory: Presentation on tackling addiction stigma by working with journalists set for 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Reed College of Media and WVU Today has issued the following media advisory:

WHAT: The West Virginia University Reed College of Media, Reporting on Addiction and WVU Health Sciences Center present Tackling Addiction Stigma by Working with Journalists.

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 17, 6-7 p.m.

WHERE: Media Innovation Center, Evansdale Crossing, 4th Floor

WHO: Jonathan JK Stoltman, co-director of Reporting on Addiction and director of the Opioid Policy Institute; Ashton Marra, co-director of Reporting on Addiction, executive editor of 100 Days in Appalachia and teaching assistant professor in the WVU Reed College of Media; Laura Lander, associate professor, social work section chief and addiction therapist at WVU Medicine; Marc Jackson, transition agent with Jobs and Hope West Virginia

NOTES: Journalists hold a large sway over public opinion in their communities, but reporting that unintentionally perpetuates stigma can result in life-threatening barriers for people who use drugs, have a substance use disorder or are in recovery. There are barriers to improving this type of coverage that reach beyond the field of journalism itself. Panelists will discuss ways professionals can work to overcome these barriers and, in turn, improve reporting on addiction in West Virginia.

Reporting on Addiction, a collaborative project, provides a set of trainings for student journalists, media organizations, and addiction science experts along with research-based reporting guides, an experts database, and a network of media professionals who share a passion to decrease stigma and improve the media’s portrayal of addiction and recovery.

Oct. 17 also marks the return of Academic Media Day.

See the Academic Media Day schedule.

Use this link to register for Academic Media Day by Thursday, Oct. 13.