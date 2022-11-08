Media Advisory: NRGRDA hosting Regional Economic Development Outlook Summit on Thursday in Beckley

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority has issued the following media advisory:

Members of the media are invited to join the NRGRDA and WVU College of Business and Economics to discuss the forecasted economic climate in the New River Gorge Region and hear from economic development professionals and NRGRDA partners regarding the forward-moving work in the New River Gorge Region.

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the WVU College of Business and Economics invite you to attend the New River Gorge Regional Economic Outlook Summit

Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 — 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Historic Black Knight Country Club

2400 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801

Agenda

8:30 – 9:00 — Registration and Breakfast

9:00 – 9:10 — Opening Remarks

· Mayor Rob Rappold – City of Beckley

· Jina Belcher, Executive Director – NRGRDA

9:10 – 9:55 — Regional Economic Analysis and Outlook

· Dr. John Deskins, Director, WVU Bureau of Business & Economic Research

9:55 – 10:10 — BREAK

10:10 – 11:00 – Strategic Programming Overview

· Jina Belcher, Executive Director, NRGRDA

· Quality of Place – Andrew Davis, Director of Strategic Redevelopment – NRGRDA

Active SWV Workplace Wellness Presentation

· Melanie Seiler – Executive Director, Active Southern West Virginia

WV Hive Network Presentation

· Judy Moore – Deputy Director, NRGRDA

Country Roads Angel Network Presentation

· Peyton Ballard – Managing Director, Country Roads Angel Network

11:00 – 11:15 — BREAK

11:15 – 11:50 — Regional, Statewide, Multi-State Initiatives

· PATTERN – Jenna Grayson, Director, Business Retention and Expansion – NRGRDA

· EPA TC TAC – Allison Smith, Grants and Impact Manager – NRGRDA

· ACT Now – Judy Moore, Deputy Director – NRGRDA

· Outdoor RIVERS – Danny Twilley, West Virginia University Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative

If you would like a pre-event interview, please let us know.

Allison Smith of NRGRDA will be the media’s primary on-site contact at the summit. She can be reached at email ([email protected]) or at phone (304-254-8115).

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical assistance for business owners.

The West Virginia Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN). CRAN – the state’s only certified angel investment network — serves all 55 counties of the Mountain State, offering emerging businesses early stage, seed funding to bring their creations to market.

The Hive has served 366 businesses, helped launch 49 businesses, and created 161.5 new jobs, in its 12-county service area. It is currently assisting 111 clients with business advising and technical assistance support on business modeling, financing, human resources, marketing, and other services.