Media Advisory: Virtual news conference scheduled today at 1:30 p.m. for West Virginia survey findings on changing energy-economy

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Nature Conservancy of West Virginia and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce joined together to conduct a statewide survey by Research America to poll registered voters in West Virginia to investigate public sentiment around the state’s changing energy-economy. An oversample of those voters in coal country was also included.

The primary objectives of this research were to understand how West Virginia voters think, feel and communicate about energy and economic issues; assess public opinion, attitudes, and perceptions about economic diversification within West Virginia and the future role it can play in local communities and the state’s economy; and evaluate acceptance of various programs and policies designed to help communities throughout West Virginia.

When: Thursday, August 19, 2021

1:30pm

What: Virtual News Conference

Register in advance:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cRxj8wnqR6e5Dlygm1QHWw

Who: The Nature Conservancy of West Virginia

Thomas Minney, State Director

www.nature.org

The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce

Brian Dayton, Vice President of Policy

www.wvchamber.com

Research America

Rex Repass, CEO

www.researchamericainc.com

Contact: Curtis Wilkerson

(304) 741-5980

[email protected]