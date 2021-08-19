The Latest

Media Advisory: Virtual news conference scheduled today at 1:30 p.m. for West Virginia survey findings on changing energy-economy

August 19, 2021
WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Nature Conservancy of West Virginia and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce joined together to conduct a statewide survey by Research America to poll registered voters in West Virginia to investigate public sentiment around the state’s changing energy-economy.   An oversample of those voters in coal country was also included.

The primary objectives of this research were to understand how West Virginia voters think, feel and communicate about energy and economic issues; assess public opinion, attitudes, and perceptions about economic diversification within West Virginia and the future role it can play in local communities and the state’s economy; and evaluate acceptance of various programs and policies designed to help communities throughout West Virginia.

When:             Thursday, August 19, 2021

                        1:30pm

What:              Virtual News Conference

                        Register in advance:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cRxj8wnqR6e5Dlygm1QHWw

Who:               The Nature Conservancy of West Virginia

                                    Thomas Minney, State Director

                         www.nature.org

                        The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce

                                    Brian Dayton, Vice President of Policy

                                    www.wvchamber.com

                        Research America

                                    Rex Repass, CEO

                         www.researchamericainc.com

Contact:         Curtis Wilkerson

                        (304) 741-5980

                        [email protected]

