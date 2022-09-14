Media Advisory: Moses Toyota backpack distribution today at 1 p.m. at Weimer Elementary in St. Albans

Moses Toyota steps up with Kids In Need Foundation to help support local under-resourced students; Big Summer Giveback to provide backpacks filled with supplies

Moses Toyota helping Kids In Need Foundation to support local under-resourced students with a

“Big Summer Giveback” to provide backpacks filled with supplies.

WHAT: Distribution of a backpack full of new school supplies to local under-resourced students



WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 14 • 1PM



WHERE: George C. Weimer Elementary (3040 Kanawha Terrace, Saint Albans, WV 25177)



WHY: In the schools served by Kids In Need Foundation, nearly 2 out of 3 students arrive on the first day of school without the supplies they need to learn.

Saint Albans, WV –This back-to-school season, Toyota dealerships together with Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) are partnering up to make sure local students have the supplies they need to learn.

Through its inaugural Big Summer Giveback program, Moses Toyota, together with 450 dealerships nationwide will support local schools, including students at George C. Weimer Elementary.

“We believe that every child deserves to have the tools and supplies they need to be successful in school, and we love to provide support to our local community. We’re proud of this partnership and thrilled to give back and help give our local kids the best opportunity to learn and grow,” said Suzanne Moses Persinger, Partner at Moses Auto Group.

From August 1-31, 2022, Toyota donated $3.00 to KINF for every oil change using Genuine Toyota Motor Oil with a tire rotation at participating Toyota Service Centers. Toyota also is promoting equity in education through an additional fundraiser during the month from customers who would like to contribute more, collecting donations at www.kinf.org/toyota.

“We are thrilled to partner with Toyota on this initiative, knowing that so many students across the country will start the year with the supplies they need to learn,” said Corey Gordon, CEO of KINF. “Not only does this ease the burden on teachers to provide supplies in under-resourced schools, but it also generates greater awareness to the general public of the need for equitable learning environments in our underserved communities across the country.” From Boston to Charlotte to Los Angeles to Portland, tens of thousands of students will receive a new backpack full of essential school supplies through KINF’s Supply A Student program. Nearly 40 dealerships – including Moses Toyota – have committed to $10,000 donations in their community, ensuring that local students will start the school year strong with new supplies.

About Kids In Need Foundation:

Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) believes every child in America deserves equal opportunity and access to a quality education. KINF partners with teachers in underserved schools to ensure students are prepared to learn in the classroom, providing essential school supplies and other much-needed resources. KINF is the only national nonprofit that strategically mobilizes its efforts on the country’s most under-resourced schools, focusing on those with a student enrollment of 70 percent or more receiving free and reduced meals through the National School Lunch Program. Through its programs and National Network of Resource Centers, comprised of more than 40 mission-driven organizations across the U.S., KINF in 2021 supported over 7.8 million students and 316,900 teachers in 13,808 under-resourced schools. More than $162 million in free supplies and classroom resources was distributed nationwide at no cost to schools or teachers. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter: @KidsInNeed.