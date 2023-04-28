Media Advisory: Marshall Spring Commencement to take place Saturday

WV Press Release Sharing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will welcome graduates and their families to Mountain Health Arena for Spring Commencement on Saturday, April 29.

The keynote speaker for the 2023 Spring Commencement program is Nike CEO John Donahoe. A graduate of Dartmouth University and the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Donahoe is the former president of Bain & Company and also led ServiceNow and eBay.

Spring 2023 Commencement will feature two ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., with nearly 1400 students expected to graduate. Those attending are asked to visit the Mountain Health Arena site for more information about prohibited items, including the addition of a clear bag policy at the arena, as well as prohibited items.

For those not able to attend in person, the ceremony will be streamed live at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream. For more information visit www.marshall.edu/commencement.

