Media Advisory: Fruits of Labor Building Dedication and Communities of Healing Gathering set for Aug. 1

Program enters third year of recovery to work effort

WV Press Release Sharing

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Communities of Healing and Fruits of Labor programs have issued the following media advisory:

The Fruits of Labor Building Dedication and Communities of Healing Gathering have been scheduled for set for Aug. 1. Both events will be held at 313 Neville Street in Beckley.

Media are encouraged to attend and cover the Building Dedication and Breaking of Bread Celebration at the new Fruits of Labor café, 313 Neville Street in Beckley. The Fall 2022 Communities of Healing Gathering will follow with program updates, business leaders graduating from the program, and new employers entering the third cohort of training.

Schedule of Events

Building Dedication and Breaking of Bread Celebration

9:30 a.m. – Building Dedication and Breaking of Bread Celebration

Tammy Jordan, President of Fruits of Labor, will emcee this event, and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito; West Virginia First Lady Cathy Leigh Comer Justice, a native of Beckley; Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold; and a representative of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin will be participating.

Communities of Healing Fall Gathering

9:50 a.m. – Registration and Light Breakfast

10:15 a.m. – Welcome and Introduction of Partners

10:30 a.m. – Introduction of Past and Current Cohort Participants

10:40 a.m. – Panel Discussion: Cohort Participants

10:50 a.m. – Cohort Participant Spotlight

11:00 a.m. – Break and Networking Time

11:15 a.m. – Healing Stories

11:30 a.m. – Panel Discussion: Recovery Friendly Workplace and Second Chance Employment

12:00 p.m. – Video Presentation: Current Cohort Participants

12:15 p.m. – Recognition of Officials and presentation of certificates

Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin, also a native of Beckley, may attend this portion of the program for remarks. Rep. Carol Miller’s district staff will also be attending to present certificates to company and social enterprise leaders completing training to participate in the Communities of Healing program.

12:20 p.m. – Lunch and Networking

1:15 p.m. – Mayoral Panel and Discussion

1:30 p.m. – Value of Economic Development Organizations – Jina Belcher, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director

1:45 p.m. – Seed Sower Recovery Housing Update

2:00 p.m. – Break and Networking Time

2:15 p.m. – Building Your Team for Success

2:30 p.m. – Q & A Panel

2:50 p.m. – Current Cohort Meets with WV Hive Business Advisors

Judy Moore, deputy director of NRGRDA and executive director of the WV Hive, will be the on-site media contact. Please let us know if you have any special needs or questions about these activities.

Organizations completing training in the third cohort of the Community of Healing program include:

Susan Aloi – Upshur Incubator

Andrew Bailes – God’s Way Home

Deiandra Anderson-Blair – Blair’s Sweet Treats & More

Jennifer Bostian – Upshur Incubator

Sarah Gleason – Lucky Rivers Café & Catering

Kathy McMurray – Upshur Incubator

James Tuckwiller – Mountain Steer Meat Company

The Communities of Healing program was funded in 2020 by the Appalachian Regional Commission. The innovative program is designed on the success of Fruits of Labor, a culinary program that has worked for nine years with those in recovery and 20 years in business. The successful Communities of Healing program includes a partnership group consisting of Fruits of Labor, Region 4 Planning and Development Council, Seed Sower, Inc., Wright Venture Services, Region 1 Workforce Development Board, and WV Hive.

The cultivation of local businesses and entrepreneurs is a key component to addressing the opioid crisis in Appalachia and in improving the response to substance use disorder. More information about Communities of Healing and the program partners can be found at www.communitiesofhealing.com