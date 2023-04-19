Media Advisory: Charleston Dirty Birds hosting 2023 Media Day at 4 p.m. today at GoMart Ballpark

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Charleston Dirty Birds will hold their 2023 Media Day Event on Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 4 pm. A press conference will take place with Dirty Birds’ Owner and CEO, Andy Shea, General Manager, Jeremy Taylor, and Team Manager, Billy Horn.

The event will begin at 4 pm at GoMart Ballpark on the field at home plate. Players, staff, and coaches will be available for one on one interviews following the press conference.

GoMart Ballpark: 601 Morris Street Charleston, WV 25301

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball’s first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com