Media Advisory: Charleston Dirty Birds’ home opener slated Tuesday with West Virginia Governor and Toni Stone Mural Reveal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Justice, First Lady Cathy Justice, and Babydog will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Charleston Dirty Birds home opener against the Lancaster Barnstormers on Tuesday, May 9, at approximately 6:15 pm.

The First Lady will also be hosting a school supply donation drive at the Communities In Schools table located on the main concourse. Those who donate school supplies to CIS WV at the table will receive a complimentary ticket for the Dirty Birds home game on May 23, 2023.

The unveiling ceremony of the Toni Stone Mural Project is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 on the concourse of GoMart Ballpark behind the press box and section 109, where news media videographers are usually stationed for game highlights. Mayor Goodwin, Director Pierson, and Dirty Birds Community Ambassador Rod Blackstone will provide brief comments, leading to the unveiling at approximately 6:05 p.m., which will also include City Councilwoman Jennifer Pharr and team owner Andy Shea.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history.