Media Advisory: Charleston CVB, Charleston Dirty Birds, and Airstream Ventures to announce new event coming to Charleston on Oct. 14 and 15

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A press conference will be held on Wednesday, April 26, to announce a new two-day event coming to Charleston, WV, in partnership with Airstream Ventures, Charleston Dirty Birds, and the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The press conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. at GoMart Ballpark (601 Morris Street Charleston, WV 25301).

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler GoodwinCVB President/CEO Tim BradyAirstream Ventures CEO Alan Verlander, and Charleston Dirty Birds Owner and CEO Andy Shea will all be present to deliver this special announcement.

All media outlets are encouraged to attend.

Please contact [email protected], 304-546-0046 with any questions.

