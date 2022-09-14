Media Advisory: Careers in Government Day set for West Virginia State University

WV Auditor JB McCuskey will address business students at 9:30 a.m. Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State University has issued the following media advisory:

For the first time, West Virginia State University will be hosting a Careers in Government Day on campus. This comes at a time when West Virginia is facing a worker shortage due to retirement and competition to attract young, talented employees to work for the state of West Virginia.

Auditor J.B. McCuskey

Auditor JB McCuskey will be addressing business students from several classes about the opportunities within the Auditor’s Office. The address to students will be followed by a career fair beginning at 11 a.m.

WHO: West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey, representatives from the Auditor’s Office and WVSU

WHAT: Presentation from Auditor JB McCuskey to business students

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 15

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. presentation

11 a.m. Career fair begins

WHERE: West Virginia State University

Cole Complex Room 306 (Building 21 on the Campus Map: Campus_Map_Move_In.pdf (wvstateu.edu)

CONTACT: Kallie Cart, Deputy Chief of Staff, WV State Auditor’s Office

[email protected]

Cell: 304-545-3472