Media Advisory: Care Force One bus tour visiting Morgantown at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, as Part of Nationwide ‘Lower Cost, Better Care’ Tour

Protect Our Care Bus Tour to tell West Virginians help is on the way thanks to Inflation Reduction Act
WV Press Release Sharing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Protect Our Care representatives has issued the following media advisory:
Health care advocates and local residents will hold a press conference as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act’s measures to drive down health care costs for millions of working families and seniors. At next week’s event, speakers will discuss how the bill lowers premiums for tens of thousands of West Virginia, gives Medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug prices and lowers prescription drug prices for seniors, as well as letting West Virginians know how and when they can access these new benefits. The event will take place in front of Care Force One at Mylan Park RV park on October 7th.
WHO: Michael Garcia, Regional Representative for Senator Manchin
Dr. Jessica Ice, WVAHC and patient storyteller
Delegate Barbara Fleischauer
Delegate John Williams
Delegate Danielle Walker
Delegate Evan Hansen
Laura Packard, health care advocate and stage 4 cancer survivor
Mindy Salango, Type 1 diabetic and patient storyteller
Lynette Maselli, Protect Our Care WV
WHAT: Protect Our Care West Virginia “Lower Cost, Better Care” Bus Tour Press Conference
WHERE: Care Force One at Mylan Park
RV Park
500 Mylan Park Ln.
Morgantown, WV26501
WHEN: Friday, Oct. 7, at 2:30pm
The bus, called Care Force One, will travel 12,000 miles across the country, with more than 40 events in 21 states. Protect Our Care’s national bus tour is promoting the new benefits available to the American people thanks to the work of President Biden, Senator Joe Manchin and dozens of Democratic lawmakers who championed the Inflation Reduction Act. During each event, Protect Our Care will also call out Republicans like Representatives Alex Mooney, Carole Miller and Senator Shelley Moore Capito for rejecting measures to improve care, lower costs, and address racial inequities in health care for the American people.
For more information on the Protect Our Care “Lower Cost, Better Care” Bus Tour visit https://www.protectourcare.org/bus-tour/