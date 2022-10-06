Media Advisory: Care Force One bus tour visiting Morgantown at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, as Part of Nationwide ‘Lower Cost, Better Care’ Tour

Protect Our Care Bus Tour to tell West Virginians help is on the way thanks to Inflation Reduction Act

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Protect Our Care representatives has issued the following media advisory:

Health care advocates and local residents will hold a press conference as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act’s measures to drive down health care costs for millions of working families and seniors. At next week’s event, speakers will discuss how the bill lowers premiums for tens of thousands of West Virginia, gives Medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug prices and lowers prescription drug prices for seniors, as well as letting West Virginians know how and when they can access these new benefits. The event will take place in front of Care Force One at Mylan Park RV park on October 7th.

WHO: Michael Garcia, Regional Representative for Senator Manchin

Dr. Jessica Ice, WVAHC and patient storyteller

Delegate Barbara Fleischauer

Delegate John Williams

Delegate Danielle Walker

Delegate Evan Hansen

Laura Packard, health care advocate and stage 4 cancer survivor

Mindy Salango, Type 1 diabetic and patient storyteller

Lynette Maselli, Protect Our Care WV

WHAT: Protect Our Care West Virginia “Lower Cost, Better Care” Bus Tour Press Conference

WHERE: Care Force One at Mylan Park

RV Park

500 Mylan Park Ln.

Morgantown, WV26501

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 7, at 2:30pm

The bus, called Care Force One, will travel 12,000 miles across the country, with more than 40 events in 21 states. Protect Our Care’s national bus tour is promoting the new benefits available to the American people thanks to the work of President Biden, Senator Joe Manchin and dozens of Democratic lawmakers who championed the Inflation Reduction Act. During each event, Protect Our Care will also call out Republicans like Representatives Alex Mooney, Carole Miller and Senator Shelley Moore Capito for rejecting measures to improve care, lower costs, and address racial inequities in health care for the American people.

For more information on the Protect Our Care “Lower Cost, Better Care” Bus Tour visit https://www.protectourcare.org/bus-tour/