Media Advisory: Call set for discussion on drug prices at 10 a.m. Thursday

Experts, patients hold press call as Parliamentarian reviews biggest health care bill since ACA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Protect Our Care has issued a media advisory for Thursday for a PRESS CALL: What’s in the Historic Drug Pricing Provisions Poised to Pass Senate and How They Will Help Americans

On Thursday, July 21, at 10:00 AM ET, AARP, P4ADNow, National MS Society, patient advocates, and more will join Protect Our Care for a press call to discuss how the historic drug provisions included in the new reconciliation bill will change lives.

As the drug pricing provisions in the reconciliation package are being reviewed by the parliamentarian, drug pricing experts and patients invite the press to join a call to walk through the impact of the historic reforms on Americans. This legislation – which is the largest healthcare bill since the ACA – will, for the first time, authorize Medicare to negotiate prices directly for some of the most expensive prescription medicines; institute a cap on out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries; and limit annual price increases to stop price gouging by drug corporations.

VIRTUAL EVENT:

WHO: AARP

P4ADNow

National MS Society

Patient advocates

Protect Our Care

WHAT: Virtual Press Conference

WHERE: Register for the Event Here

WHEN: Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET