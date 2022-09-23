Media Advisory: Bike events on Sept. 27 in Morgantown area highlight impact of WVU Brad & Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative

WV Press Release Sharing

WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative celebrates cycling as a driver of community wellness and economic development with three events — grand openings and a groundbreaking— for new biking facilities in Monongalia County.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 27

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

West Run Woods Trail Ribbon Cutting

9:30 a.m.

Research Park Road, Morgantown

See pin on Google Maps

Smith OEDC hosts a ribbon cutting for the first phase of Morgantown’s new trail system and the start of a larger initiative to support a trail within a mile of every home.

Those scheduled to attend include WVU President Gordon Gee, Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design Dean Darrell Donahue and Smith OEDC Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Coordinator Richard Edwards.

Mylan Park Action Sports & Bike Park Complex Groundbreaking

11 a.m.

Park Pavilion, Mylan Park

500 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown

Mylan Park Foundation hosts a groundbreaking celebration for the new multi-million dollar Action Sports & Bike Park Complex at Mylan Park.

Those scheduled to attend include WVU President Gordon Gee, Mylan Park Foundation President and University Director of Local Government Operations Ron Justice, Visit Mountaineer Country CVB President & CEO Susan Riddle and Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom.

NOTE: A round-trip shuttle will provide transportation from West Run Woods to Mylan Park.

University High Project Bike Tech Classroom Ribbon Cutting

3:30 p.m.

University High School, 131 Bakers Ridge Road, Morgantown

The event is at the garage near the greenhouse. Signs will direct those attending to park behind the school.

Monongalia County Schools hosts a ribbon cutting for a Project Bike Tech Classroom at University High School.

Those scheduled to attend include Project Bike Tech Executive Director Mercedes Ross, Monongalia County School Superintendent Eddie Campbell, Smith OEDC Assistant Vice President for Outdoor Youth Advocacy and Initiatives Greg Corio and Smith OEDC Science Behind the Sport Program Director Andrew Hoover.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The Smith OEDC’s mission is to utilize West Virginia’s outdoor assets to advance the state’s economy and enhance quality of life for West Virginians through outdoor recreation. By partnering with local leaders and recreation organizations, the Smith OEDC aims to inspire, support and offer expertise to empower local communities to leverage their outdoor recreation resources to strengthen West Virginia’s economy. This is happening in Morgantown and spreading throughout the state.

The West Run Woods Trail is the start of a larger WVU trail initiative to improve health, attract and retain talent, and enhance quality of life of the community while introducing examples and research opportunities to support communities across the state. The first phase of the West Run Woods Trail system includes the area’s first gravity flow trail, allowing riders of all ability levels to learn and experience mountain biking in a new way.

Mylan Park was chosen out of a national selection process for a world-class, multi-million dollar action sports and bike park complex that encompasses learning, inclusivity and large-scale events. The project was funded as part of the American Rescue Plan through the Department of Economic Development’s Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program. The facility will be one of the largest of its kind in the eastern U.S.

The Monongalia County school district, with the generous support of Rad Power Bikes, has added a Project Bike Tech classroom and curriculum to University High School. This innovative program uses bicycles and bicycle mechanics to teach academics, and technical and mechanical skills to prepare students to enter the workforce and introduce them to small business operations.

Read more about the Brad & Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative.

Read more about the Mylan Park Action Sports and Bike Park Complex.

Read more about the Project Bike Tech Classroom.



MEDIA CONTACT: Christina Petrilli

Outdoor Marketing and Communications Manager

Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative

304-590-4594; [email protected]