Media Advisory: Ascend West Virginia expands into fourth community; zoom call scheduled

Nation’s premier remote worker recruitment program adds another location where remoter workers are offered $12,000 cash and free outdoor recreation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Tomorrow — Tuesday, Nov. 29 — Ascend West Virginia, the nation’s premier talent attraction and retention program, will announce its fourth community in a virtual media roundtable.

In addition, program leaders will provide a detailed update on how the program has progressed and how the first “Ascenders” are settling into life in the mountains. You will hear directly from the program’s founders – Brad and Alys Smith – about how their vision is coming to life and from two of the state’s newest residents about theirWest Virginia adventures.

WHAT: Ascend WV announces expansion into the fourth community and provides program update.

WHEN:

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 3:15 p.m.

WHO: Roundtable participants will include:

Brad D. Smith― Co-Founder of the Wing 2 Wing Foundation and President of Marshall University

Alys Smith – Co-Founder of the Wing 2 Wing Foundation

Dr. Danny Twilley ― Assistant Vice President of Economic, Community and Asset Development at West Virginia University

Chelsea Ruby ― Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism

Nicole Falk – Greenbrier Valley cohort member

Ben Frohman – Morgantown Area cohort member

WHERE: Virtual event via Zoom.

Register here.

RESOURCES: A news release, interview opportunities and media kit featuring high-resolution images/b-roll will be available after the virtual news conference.