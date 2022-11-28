Media Advisory: Ascend West Virginia expands into fourth community; zoom call scheduled

Nation’s premier remote worker recruitment program adds another location where remoter workers are offered $12,000 cash and free outdoor recreation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Tomorrow — Tuesday, Nov. 29 — Ascend West Virginia, the nation’s premier talent attraction and retention program, will announce its fourth community in a virtual media roundtable.
In addition, program leaders will provide a detailed update on how the program has progressed and how the first “Ascenders” are settling into life in the mountains. You will hear directly from the program’s founders – Brad and Alys Smith – about how their vision is coming to life and from two of the state’s newest residents about theirWest Virginia adventures.
WHAT: Ascend WV announces expansion into the fourth community and provides program update.
WHEN:
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time: 3:15 p.m.
WHO: Roundtable participants will include:
Brad D. Smith― Co-Founder of the Wing 2 Wing Foundation and President of Marshall University
Alys Smith – Co-Founder of the Wing 2 Wing Foundation
Dr. Danny Twilley ― Assistant Vice President of Economic, Community and Asset Development at West Virginia University
Chelsea Ruby ― Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism
Nicole Falk – Greenbrier Valley cohort member
Ben Frohman – Morgantown Area cohort member
WHERE: Virtual event via Zoom.
Register here.
RESOURCES: A news release, interview opportunities and media kit featuring high-resolution images/b-roll will be available after the virtual news conference.