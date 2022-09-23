Media Advisory: America’s Best Restaurants coming to Beckley’s Fruits of Labor Café

TV show filming segment at 2 p.m. Sept. 27, showcasing owner, workers in recovery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials with Fruits of Labor have issued the following media advisory:

Members of the media are invited to cover America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) television crew filming at Fruits of Labor, 313 Neville Street in Beckley, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Media interested in interviewing Tammy Jordan, president of Fruits of Labor, or a student, need to arrive by 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and finish all personal interviews by 2 p.m. Media are welcome to stay and film the arrival of the ABR van at 2 p.m. Members of the media are also welcome to stay and film b roll/take photos while America’s Best Restaurants’ film crew is there, but they will need to let the film crew have priority.

Judy Moore of the West Virginia Hive will be the on-site media contact: [email protected] / (304) 669-4870

Fruits of Labor was established by Tammy Jordan in 2001. Our team, regardless of roots, is a family bound together by talent in a field we call home. Leadership and expertise abounds in: Culinary, Pastry, Baking, Cake Design and Sustainable Agriculture Practices. Our customers know that supporting Fruits of Labor means far more than buying fresh produce, bread and bakery products, or a delicious meal – it is a personal, tangible investment in the growth and nurturing of people in their own community who demonstrate the daily courage it takes to overcome addiction. More at https://www.fruitsoflaborinc.com/

The Communities of Healing program was funded in 2020 by the Appalachian Regional Commission. The innovative program is designed on the success of Fruits of Labor, a culinary program that has worked for nine years with those in recovery and 20 years in business. The successful Communities of Healing program includes a partnership group consisting of Fruits of Labor, Region 4 Planning and Development Council, Seed Sower, Inc., Wright Venture Services, Region 1 Workforce Development Board, and WV Hive.

The cultivation of local businesses and entrepreneurs is a key component to addressing the opioid crisis in Appalachia and in improving the response to substance use disorder. More information about Communities of Healing and the program partners can be found at www.communitiesofhealing.com