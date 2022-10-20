McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Employee Named CNA of the Year by Statewide Association

By John Tyson, The Welch News

GARY, W.Va. – When Anna Schrader joined the team at McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center more than 15 years ago, she immediately felt a sense of belonging and purpose. Since then, Schrader has worked to make each resident feel the same sense of home and set an extraordinary example for many to follow.

In September, Schrader was named 2022 Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) of the Year by the West Virginia Health Care Association (WVHCA). The award was presented to her at the annual WVHCA Awards Banquet, which recognizes the best in skilled nursing and assisted living centers in WV.

Schrader was nominated for the award by Patty Lucas, McDowell NRC Executive Director, who called her the “go-to employee.” To her residents and colleagues, Schrader is known for her patient, kind and compassionate spirit.

“She is always willing to train new hires and works diligently to ensure all resident needs are being met with dignity and respect,” Lucas said. “One of her many assets is the ability to get others to confide in her as they know they can trust her ability to assist with needs or concerns. She is always willing to provide a resolution for every problem that may arise.”

Lucas said Schrader has a special ability to make her residents feel like they are her only assignment for the day and will always take the extra step to ensure they have what they need and want.

This calling came naturally for Schrader. Before taking CNA classes at McDowell NRC, Schrader started her career in long-term care working in home health.

