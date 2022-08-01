McArdle to chair West Virginia Republican Party for next four years

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With an election around the corner in November and an eye toward the 2024 elections for president and governor, state and county leaders of West Virginia’s Republican Party chose Elgine McArdle to lead them.

The West Virginia Republican Executive Committee held its summer meeting Saturday at the Charleston Town Center Marriott to select a new chairperson for a full four-year term.

McArdle, the chairwoman of the Ohio County Republican Executive Committee, won election with 80 votes, with former state party committee member Dolph Santorine receiving 27 votes. The vote was conducted by secret ballot with 110 members and proxy votes.

“Our party stands at a crossroad,” McArdle said in her nomination speech. “Republicans now hold both the statehouse and all statewide constitutional offices, all congressional seats and one of the two United States Senate seats. But we will soon fix that.” …

