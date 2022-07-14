Matthew Baker appointed general manager at Canaan Valley Resort

WV Press Release Sharing

DAVIS, W.Va. – Matthew Baker, a 17-year veteran of the West Virginia State Parks system and a Davis & Elkins College graduate, has been appointed general manager of Canaan Valley Resort.

Matt Baker

Sam England, former general manager at Canaan Valley Resort, who retired on July 1 but will remain in an advisory role during the transition, said, “We are extremely fortunate to have Matt Baker assume the position of general manager at Canaan Valley Resort. He brings the perfect blend of experience in hospitality and administration and possesses an unmatched enthusiasm for the tourism opportunities our region holds.”

England said Baker served as Superintendent of Tucker County’s Blackwater Falls State Park since 2015. He oversaw upgrades to the Park’s lodge and cabins as well as the development of the Park’s sled run – the longest on the East Coast – which has been extremely popular with guests from near and far.

Prior to serving as Superintendent of Blackwater Falls State Park, Baker held a variety of positions in the state park system, to include: Assistant Superintendent of Blackwater Falls State Park, Superintendent of Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park, Superintendent of Coopers Rocker State Forest, and Assistant Superintendent of Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park.

“I look forward to building on Canaan Valley Resort’s legacy of providing opportunities for unmatched four-season adventure while being a steward of our unique and amazing natural environment,” said Baker. “I plan to continue efforts to enhance the experience for local residents as well as guests visiting from afar.”

For more information, contact the resort at 1-800-622-4121 or visit the website at www.CanaanResort.com.

Canaan Valley Resort is owned by the state of West Virginia and managed by Sioux Falls, S.D.-based U.S. Hotels and Resort Management, Inc., which operates hotels, resorts, state park lodges, golf courses and restaurants in 13 states throughout the West and Midwest.

Canaan Valley Resort is owned by the state of West Virginia and managed by Sioux Falls, S.D.-based U.S. Hotels and Resort Management, Inc., which operates hotels, resorts, state park lodges, golf courses and restaurants in 13 states throughout the West and Midwest.