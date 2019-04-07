Marshall University selected for national high school journalism workshop

From The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Dow Jones News Fund has selected Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications for participation in a summer high school workshop with a health and wellness theme.

The Marshall program is one of only 10 such workshops at universities and colleges in the U.S. chosen to receive financial support to operate this specific workshop, according to a news release from the university.

