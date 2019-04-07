Marshall University selected for national high school journalism workshop
From The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Dow Jones News Fund has selected Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications for participation in a summer high school workshop with a health and wellness theme.
The Marshall program is one of only 10 such workshops at universities and colleges in the U.S. chosen to receive financial support to operate this specific workshop, according to a news release from the university.
Burnis Morris, the Carter G. Woodson professor, will direct the program. Morris created and has directed a high school journalism workshop program at Marshall since 2009. Morris said the school will use the health and wellness theme to explore the Huntington region as the epicenter of opioid recovery efforts. …
Read the article and get details on participation at https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/marshall-selected-for-high-school-journalism-workshop/article_9cc6b1c4-b66b-5866-aa3e-84f07a2136e6.html