Marion County, West Virginia, law enforcement teams up with school officials in aftermath of Uvalde tragedy￼

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The shockwaves sent out from the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas have reached Marion County, and the school district is taking preemptive action.

Thursday, school officials teamed up with local emergency responders to start the first of many walkthroughs which will assess security in Marion County schools.

“In light of recent events throughout the country, we’ve noticed that there are some [security] things lacking here,” Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said. “We’re starting a program this summer and throughout the school year to get into every school, do a safety assessment and find things that can be corrected as well as things that are working.”

The first school walk-through took place July 7 at White Hall Elementary, which is acting as a test for the system and a warmup for Riffle and his team. Being a smaller school with less ground to cover, it made the perfect candidate…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/marion-county-law-enforcement-teams-up-with-school-officials-in-aftermath-of-uvalde-tragedy/article_51d5a63c-fe13-11ec-843b-1f1e549d2a5d.html