U.S. Senator Manchin leads off-road vehicle manufacturers on tour, highlighting West Virginia’s expanding ATV industry

By John Tyson, The Welch News Editor

CHARLESTON, WV – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted executives from Polaris, Kawasaki and Honda to tour the Hatfield-McCoy trails to highlight West Virginia’s quickly expanding ATV industry and the growing adventure tourism opportunities in southern West Virginia. The Hatfield-McCoy trails created an estimated economic impact of more than $38 million in 2019. To learn more about the Hatfield-McCoy trails, please click here.

“Yesterday’s tour and ride was an exciting opportunity to show West Virginia’s expanding adventure tourism industry to manufacturers of off-road vehicles from across the country. The beauty of our state attracts tourists from across America to visit Wild and Wonderful West Virginia for the adventure of a lifetime,” said Senator Manchin. “With our expanding trail systems and growing number of off-road enthusiasts travelling to our state, there is a great opportunity for manufacturers of these vehicles and their accessories to locate the facilities and jobs they require right here in West Virginia.”

“Yesterday was a great day riding the Hatfield-McCoy trails and taking in the stunning West Virginia scenery with Sen. Manchin. We discussed the importance of American manufacturing and how the growing outdoor recreation industry supports small businesses and local communities,” said Steve Menneto, president of Off Road, Polaris…

To read more: https://www.welchnews.com/2021/08/18/manchin-leads-off-road-vehicle-manufacturers-on-tour-highlighting-west-virginias-expanding-atv-industry/