‘Major milestone’ for WVU Medicine Children’s: Construction crane outside building since 2018 is coming down

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What may seem like a routine part of wrapping up a construction job is being looked at as a major milestone for the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

The multi-story tall tower crane that has sat outside the children’s hospital since 2018 was being torn down Wednesday night, and should be fully gone by the time the work week begins Monday.

“These next few days mark a major milestone in the life of our new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital — it started last night and will continue for the next few days where the tower crane will come down,” said Amy Bush, chief operating officer of WVU Medicine Children’s. “That’s a major milestone on any project, especially this one, because it tells us the high work for the construction has been done, and we have completed setting all of our major medical equipment.”

The new children’s hospital will have 150 beds.

It will be a “free-leaning” hospital, meaning that while it will be part of the larger WVU Medicine campus, it will be a fully functioning hospital on its own. There will be two walkways that connect the hospital to J.W. Ruby Memorial — one on the fourth floor and one on the 10th. The 10th-floor connector will be for helipad purposes…

